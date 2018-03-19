Xi congratulates Putin on landslide victory

Russian President Vladimir Putin addresses a crowd during a rally and concert in Moscow on Sunday celebrating the fourth anniversary of Crimea's incorporation into Russia. Photo: AFP

Chinese President Xi Jinping on Monday sent a congratulatory message to Russian President-elect Vladimir Putin, the Xinhua News Agency reported.



In the message, Xi said that over recent years, the Russian people have united as one in firmly advancing on the path of strengthening the nation, realizing rejuvenation and development, achieving remarkable success in economic and social development, and playing an important constructive role in international affairs.



Currently, the China-Russia comprehensive strategic cooperative partnership is at the best level in history, which sets an example for building a new type of international relations featuring mutual respect, fairness and justice, cooperation and all-win results, and a community with a shared future for mankind, Xi said.



China is willing to work with Russia to keep promoting China-Russia relations to a higher level, provide driving force for respective national development in both countries, and promote regional and global peace and tranquility, Xi said.



Incumbent President Vladimir Putin won 76.6 percent of ballots after 99.83 percent of votes were counted on Sunday, Central Election Commission Chairwoman Ella Pamfilova confirmed Monday, Xinhua reported.



Analysts said that Putin's victory will set a solid foundation for Sino-Russian relations in the future, and the key reason is that the West is pressuring China and Russia at the same time and treating them as competitors.



"According to the routine of annual exchange visits between leaders of the two countries, Russian president will visit China this year and both sides will closely coordinate this through diplomatic channels," Chinese foreign ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying said at Monday's regular press conference.



With Putin's victory, the trend of high-level mutual trust and cooperation will be further promoted, Yang Jin, an associate research fellow with the department of Russia-Eastern Europe-Central Asia studies of the Chinese Academy of Social Sciences in Beijing told the Global Times.



"The key reason is that the West is pressuring great powers on both countries at the same time, which makes them value ties with each other. Russia is receiving heavy pressure from almost the whole Western world in many areas at this moment," Yang said.



In 2017, Russia and the West clashed repeatedly on diplomacy, security, the Ukraine, Syria and even the Olympics.



At the same time, the US did not stop provoking China, such as in the South China Sea and with the latest "Taiwan Travel Act," Yang noted.



The West has forced China and Russia to stand together to safeguard their interests and the world order, Yang noted.



