China urges int'l community to help carry forward DRC political process

A Chinese envoy on Monday urged the international community to help carry forward the political process in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC).



The international community should continue to work to push parties in the DRC toward a peaceful solution through political consultations and dialogue, and support the mediating role of regional and subregional groups such as the African Union and the International Conference on the Great Lakes Region, Wu Haitao, China's deputy permanent representative to the United Nations, told the Security Council.



He asked the international community to ensure the leadership of the DRC government in solving the crisis, and fully respect the sovereignty and territorial integrity of the country.



The DRC government holds the primary responsibility in protecting civilians, he said, the international community should help the DRC government enhance security capacity.



The international community should continue to provide humanitarian aid to the DRC to help the country tackle such challenges as food insecurity and displaced persons. He also asked the international community to help advance socio-economic development in the DRC and invest more in agriculture, infrastructure and other areas.



He said China has always supported the peace process in the DRC and actively participated in peacekeeping in the country. China has also provided humanitarian assistance and has actively participated in the country's socio-economic development.



He said China is ready to work with the international community to paly a constructive role in the DRC's peace, stability and development.

