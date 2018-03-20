"Sex and the City" actress Cynthia Nixon to run for US New York state governor

US actress and activist Cynthia Nixon announced Monday to run for the governor of New York state, challenging incumbent Democrat Governor Andrew Cuomo.



"I love New York, and today I'm announcing my candidacy for governor," Nixon, 51, known as Miranda Hobbes by fans of HBO's "Sex and the City" series, tweeted Monday, along with a two-minute campaign video.



"I love New York. I've never wanted to live anywhere else, but something has to change," Nixon says in the video, adding that the government should fix the state's problems with healthcare, mass incarceration and the subway system.



The Siena College Research Institute poll released Monday found Cuomo leading his two Republican opponents by about 2:1 while the two-term Democrat led Nixon 66 percent to 19 percent.



New York gubernatorial election will take place on November 6, 2018, to elect the Governor of New York.

