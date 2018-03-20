Students in Manchester ease stresses with help of four-legged "dogtor"

Students at the University of Manchester training to be the doctors of tomorrow, have hired a stress buster to ease their journeys through medical school.



Billy the Cavalier King Charles spaniel may never qualify as a doctor, but he has earned the title of the first ever "dogtor" in higher education in Britain. Students say they have been "bow-wowed" by his arrival.



The university says their new canine visitor is no mutt when it comes to making medical students happy. Billy, is taking part in a scheme for medical students to ease their stresses and strains.



Billy, wearing his doggy uniform, visits the medical school twice a month attending specially designated sessions with medical students. The idea compliments published University of Manchester research which finds that pets are good for your mental health.



"It is one of many the university activities designed to enhance the wellbeing of students and staff, culminating in the annual Wellbeing Week," said a spokesman for the university. "There are daily mindfulness sessions and workshops dealing with topics as wide ranging as tackling procrastination or tackling perfectionism. Now Billy is part of the mix for medical students."



Claire Mimnagh, who is a communication skills administrator in the medical school, came up with the idea of recruiting Billy as the school's four-legged dogtor.



She said: "Medicine is an intensive course and our students work incredibly hard. So we feel it's important to make sure our students can find time to relax. Billy brings together our dog-loving students. They love his company and after spending a bit of time with him, feel great. You just have to see the smiles on their faces to realise what a hit Billy is."



Billy's owner is actor Sue Warhurst who works at the Medical School role playing patients to allow students to practice their consultation skills.

