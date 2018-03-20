China develops new voice identification technique

China has developed a technique to identify internet users based on their voices, according to developers.



The technique, jointly developed by Tsinghua University and a Beijing tech company, is aimed at providing quality identification services for users.



The technique can be applied for various services, such as finance, medical care and education, developers said.



The project is based in Guian New Area of Guizhou Province in the country's southwest. The new area focuses on emerging industries.

