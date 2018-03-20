"Moveable restaurants" cater to dining demand in rural China

Mobile restaurants are a big hit in east China's Jiangxi Province.



Liu Shaojun, a former carpenter in Jiangxi, is well known for his rolling restaurant.



"My restaurant has wheels," Liu said. "I drive it to wherever I'm needed."



"All the customers have to do is tell me what they want and the number of the guests," Liu said. "We offer everything, from setting up the tables to cleaning up afterwards. We usually charge less than 400 yuan for each table of dish."



Rural people often hold banquets, but preparing for such feasts can be quite frustrating.



Traditionally, hosts have to ask others for help in buying food, cooking, serving, washing up, and even borrowing tables, chairs, bowls and chopsticks.



"The process is time-consuming and labor-intensive," Liu said. "But my restaurant makes things easier than ever."



If a customer wants to use Liu's tables, chairs, bowls and chopsticks for a banquet, the fee is only 300 yuan in total.



"We also offer suggestions on the amount of food based on the number of people attending, which can prevent food from being wasted," he said.



The restaurant has been warmly received among villagers. In Jiangxi's Xinyu, such restaurants are now quite common.



Hu Yougen from Luofang Township held two banquets last year, with friends and relatives gathered for two days. Mobile restaurants served each banquet of 30 tables.



The banquets saved Hu a lot of money and were highly praised by the guests.



Fu Xin, a local government official, lauded the restaurants, saying that they can reduce waste.



"I would definitely choose such a service again," Hu said.

