Pakistani police thwart major terror bid in Sindh, 5 terrorists arrested

Pakistani police on Monday thwarted a major terror bid in Pakistan's southern Sindh province and arrested five terrorists during a raid, a senior official of the Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) said.



According to CTD's Senior Superintendent Police (SSP) Irfan Samon, on a tip-off, the counter terrorism department and police conducted a joint raid near city bypass area in Sukkur, a city in Sindh province, and apprehended five militants.



The militants were waiting for a bus to travel to the provincial capital of Karachi when police nabbed them, said the SSP, adding that police have seized a huge cache of detonators, ball bearing, nut bolts and wires used in making explosive material.



The official said that the arrested terrorists belonged to a proscribed organization and were going to Karachi from Sukkur to carry out terrorist activities. Four of the arrested terrorists are from the country's southwestern Balochistan province, he added.



The arrested men have been shifted to an undisclosed location for further investigations.

