45 hospitalized following gas leak in Sri Lankan factory

At least 45 employees of a garment factory in Ja-Ela on the outskirts of capital Colombo were hospitalized after inhaling a poisonous gas on Monday, local police said.



Preliminary investigations revealed there had been a gas leakage on the factory premises.



Those affected were rushed to a nearby state hospital. The majority of them are women.



An investigation has been launched into the incident.