Unofficial trilateral meeting among DPRK, S.Korea, US starts in Finland

Representatives from the Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK), South Korea and the United States started an unofficial meeting here on Monday, local media reported.
A joint dinner at a downtown restaurant was arranged on Monday and more talks will take place in the following two days, according to Finnish national broadcasting company Yle.
Local television aired a footage showing the DPRK delegation entering the restaurant in Helsinki. Choe Kang Il, who is responsible for relations with the United States at the DPRK Foreign Ministry, was seen among the delegation.
Participants from the United States and South Korea mainly include former diplomats and security experts.
There are 18 participants, six from each country, said Yle.
The agenda on Tuesday and Wednesday will also include the nuclear issue on the Korean Peninsula
and the reduction of tension there, according to Yle.
Earlier on Monday, Finnish President Sauli Niinisto said the role of Finland related to this meeting is "thin." Niinisto said Finland would be prepared to offer services in the future if the meetings continue.
The Finnish Foreign Ministry has earlier described the gathering as a routine academic meeting.
The actual location of the talks on Tuesday and Wednesday has not been reported. The Japanese embassy in Helsinki earlier denied media reports that it would be the venue.