Myanmar encourages ethnic entrepreneurs to work for sustainable regional development

Myanmar has formed the Ethnic Entrepreneurs Association to encourage them to work for the sustainable development of their respective regions, the official Global New Light of Myanmar reported Tuesday.



The Myanmar Ethnic Entrepreneurs Association (MEEA), formed by the Union of Myanmar Federation of Chambers of Commerce and Industry (UMFCCI), comprises some 27 ethnic entrepreneurs including Bamar, Kachin, Kayin, Kayah, Chin, Shan, Rakhine and Mon ethnic groups.



The main objective of the establishment is to encourage ethnic entrepreneurs and develop interaction among them in the under-developed areas, commerce officials said.



The implementation process is said to give priorities to the sectors of tourism, agriculture and livestock breeding in view of the fact that the ethnic regions have poor basic infrastructure such as power and transport.



The MEEA will also help link the entrepreneurs with foreign investors, the commerce officials said.

