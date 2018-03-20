An Egyptian actor simulates fishing at the Pharaonic Village park in Cairo, Egypt, March 18, 2018. Founded by Dr. Hassan Ragab, the first Egyptian Ambassador to the People's Republic of China, the Pharaonic Village park is a theme park situated on the west bank of Nile River in Cairo. In addition to numbers of museums, exhibition halls here, the performance by actors and actresses simulating daily activities and arts of the ancient Egyptians makes the park a "living museum" of ancient Egyptian life. (Xinhua/Meng Tao)

Egyptian actor and actress simulate the daily life of farmer at the Pharaonic Village park in Cairo, Egypt, March 18, 2018. (Xinhua/Meng Tao)

An Egyptian actress simulates making wine at the Pharaonic Village park in Cairo, Egypt, March 18, 2018. (Xinhua/Meng Tao)

An Egyptian actor simulates brickmaking at the Pharaonic Village park in Cairo, Egypt, March 18, 2018. (Xinhua/Meng Tao)