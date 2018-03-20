Fallas Festival parade held in Valencia, Spain

People in traditional dress take part in the Fallas Festival parade in the streets of Valencia, Spain, on March 18, 2018. The Fallas Festival is a traditional celebration with exhibition of gigantic dolls, well-dressed parades and fireworks in the city of Valencia, Spain. (Xinhua/Guo Qiuda)

People watch fireworks during the Fallas Festival in a street of Valencia, Spain, on March 18, 2018. The Fallas Festival is a traditional celebration with exhibition of gigantic dolls, well-dressed parades and fireworks in the city of Valencia, Spain. (Xinhua/Guo Qiuda)

People in traditional dress take part in the Fallas Festival parade in the streets of Valencia, Spain, March 18, 2018. The Fallas Festival is a traditional celebration with exhibition of gigantic dolls, well-dressed parades and fireworks in the city of Valencia, Spain. (Xinhua/Guo Qiuda)

People in traditional dress take part in the Fallas Festival parade on the streets of Valencia, Spain, on March 18, 2018. The Fallas Festival is a traditional celebration with exhibition of gigantic dolls, well-dressed parades and fireworks in the city of Valencia, Spain. (Xinhua/Guo Qiuda)

A gigantic doll is seen in a street of Valencia, Spain, on March 18, 2018. The Fallas Festival is a traditional celebration with exhibition of gigantic dolls, well-dressed parades and fireworks in the city of Valencia, Spain. (Xinhua/Guo Qiuda)

People take pictures in front of a gigantic doll in the street of Valencia, Spain, on March 18, 2018. The Fallas Festival is a traditional celebration with exhibition of gigantic dolls, well-dressed parades and fireworks in the city of Valencia, Spain. (Xinhua/Guo Qiuda)

People watch a gigantic doll in the street of Valencia, Spain, on March 18, 2018. The Fallas Festival is a traditional celebration with exhibition of gigantic dolls, well-dressed parades and fireworks in the city of Valencia, Spain. (Xinhua/Guo Qiuda)