China's national legislature holds closing meeting

The first session of the 13th National People's Congress (NPC) held its closing meeting Tuesday morning.



President Xi Jinping and NPC Standing Committee Chairman Li Zhanshu are scheduled to address the meeting.



Lawmakers will vote on a draft supervision law and draft resolutions on the government work report, and the work reports of the 12th NPC Standing Committee, the Supreme People's Court and the Supreme People's Procuratorate.



They will also vote on draft resolutions on the reports of the national economic and social development plan as well as the central and local budgets.

