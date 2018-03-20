Xi vows to continue to serve as people's servant

Newly-elected Chinese President Xi Jinping vowed Tuesday to continue to serve as a servant of the people.



In his keynote speech at the closing of the annual legislative session, Xi expressed his heartfelt gratitude to the trust placed on him by all deputies and Chinese people of all ethnic groups.



"It is a glorious mission and weighty responsibility to take on this great position of the President of the People's Republic of China. I will, as always, faithfully fulfill my responsibilities empowered by the Constitution, be loyal to the motherland and the people, perform my duty scrupulously, do all my best, be diligent at work, and stay devoted and dedicated," he said.



"I will continue to serve as a servant of the people, accept supervision by the people, and will absolutely not betray the great trust from all deputies and Chinese people of all ethnic groups," he added.



"No matter how high a position one holds, all personnel of state organs should keep firmly in mind that our republic is the People's Republic of China," Xi noted.



He asked all personnel of state organs to always put the people in the most prominent place in their hearts, always serve the people wholeheartedly, and always work hard for the people's interests and happiness.



Xi was elected Chinese President by nearly 3,000 deputies of the National People's Congress Saturday.

