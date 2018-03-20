China vows to further improve business environment: Premier Li

China will continue to streamline administrations and deligate power to improve business environment and further stimulate market vitality, Premier Li Keqiang said Tuesday.



"We will cut the time it takes for opening a business in China by another half and we will reduce the time required for reviewing a project application by another half," Li said at a press conference after the conclusion of the annual legislative session.



Measures will also be taken to have an e-platform in a national level for accessing government services online and ensure any requirement for certification that has no basis in laws and regulations will be abolished, he said.



Li said thanks to efforts in recent years, China has significantly cut the time for opening a business, but it still takes 22 days on average to do so in the country. By comparison, it takes less than a day in a developed country.



"We must further cut the red tape and simplify administrative procedures," he said.

