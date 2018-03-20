Serious disease insurance to cover 20 mln Chinese: Premier Li

More than 20 million Chinese people will be covered by a serious disease insurance program as the government is increasing subsidies this year, Premier Li Keqiang said Tuesday.



Li made the remarks at a press conference after the conclusion of the annual session of China's top legislature.



"More than 30 million Chinese people still live below the poverty line and face the risk of falling back to poverty due to serious diseases," Li said.



He said the government subsidies for basic health care insurance will be raised and half of the increase will be spent on the serious disease insurance program.



The program will also cover more types of serious diseases, he said.



Talking about lowering overall tariffs on imports, Li said the much-needed anti-cancer drugs might phase in zero tariffs.



Li also said that the government will make quality medical resources more accessible at the community level.

