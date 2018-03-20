Xi: Chinese people are people with great dreams

Praising Chinese people as "people with great dreams," President Xi Jinping Tuesday voiced his firm faith in realizing Chinese dream of national rejuvenation.



Xi made the remarks at the closing meeting of the first session of the 13th National People's Congress.



Over a history of thousands of years, Chinese people have always held fast to their dreams and make endless efforts, he said, citing ancient Chinese mythologies, such as Pangu creating the world, Nyuwa patching up the sky, Fuxi drawing eight diagrams, Shennong tasting herbs, Kuafu chasing the sun, Jingwei filling up the sea and Yugong removing mountains.



To realize the Chinese Dream of national rejuvenation has become the greatest dream of Chinese nation, he stressed.



"I believe that as long as more than 1.3 billion Chinese people keep carrying forward this great spirit of pursuing dreams, we can and will realize the great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation," he said.

