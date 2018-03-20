Word matters

Illustration: Peter C. Espina/GT

"My brother once told me that he would look for a job near Xuxinzhuang."So said a woman surnamed Xu when she called the police in Xuxinzhuang, Tongzhou district. Xu said that her younger brother had been in poor spirits recently and had sent her a message to express his intention to commit suicide. Xu tried to call her brother, but he could not be reached, so she called the police. The police looked for him near Xuxinzhuang and eventually found him sitting on a sofa in a yard where a local company's dormitories are located. The police arrived just in time to rush him to the hospital to treat his injuries. (Source: The Beijing Morning Post)