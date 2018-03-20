Haste ye back to Beijing!

Without really noticing it, Beijing has become my home. I've lived all my adult life overseas, and these eight years have been my longest stretch anywhere. When my plane hits the tarmac at the airport, I have a strong sense of being back where I belong and an equally strong sense of longing for a Dirty Martini at my favorite bar in Xindong Lu.



I move fast in airports. Every person I overtake now is a person who will not be in front of me in a line later. I'll take a travelator only if the way before me is absolutely clear. Little frustrates professional travelers more than stationary amateurs on travelators. I walk faster than these laggards trundle along anyway. I am always first or nearly first at passport control, documents in hand and a benign expression plastered across my face.



Beijing passport control must be bewildering for travelers arriving from Heathrow or Los Angeles International Airport. Where are all the queues of angry passengers? Where are the guys with bullhorns keeping order? Where are the border control officers bulging with concealed and unconcealed weapons and the packs of sniffer dogs? All you find in Beijing is polite staff, simple procedures and a degree of efficiency that capitals of so-called developed nations are unable to offer.



Then it's a short sprint to baggage claim. I never have baggage to collect and head straight out into the night to cut the taxi line, except I don't call it "cutting the line." I call it "cultural immersion." I have never noticed Chinese being any more likely to jump the queue than anyone else. What I have noticed is a certain respect and understanding for queue jumpers, and I need all the respect I can get.



The driver doesn't speak English but can understand an address, and in no time we are bowling down the expressway into town. Not many cities are as big as Beijing, and none of them have taxis that take you from the airport to downtown in 20 minutes for about 80 yuan ($13). After hours of ritualized humiliation at Heathrow, a taxi downtown costs at least $56 and takes much more than an hour.



On the way, I'll contact the bartender via WeChat, and 40 minutes later, I am on the bar stool I call home with a glass in my hand. Cheers! Welcome back to Beijing.





This article was published on the Global Times Metropolitan section Two Cents page, a space for reader submissions, including opinion, humor and satire. The ideas expressed are those of the author alone, and do not represent the position of the Global Times.





