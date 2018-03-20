I’m your customer, not your friend

Illustration: Peter C. Espina/GT







I have a membership at a beauty salon near my home. I go there every week to get a massage and relax both my body and mind. The service is good, except that the girls there are too friendly and overenthusiastic, which often annoys me.



After I enter the salon, the girls would all stand up and greet me loudly with fake smiles. I feel no warmth from the formality, and the sudden, loud greeting often startles me.



When I remove my coat, they would bring me a pair of slippers. Every time I hope they would just put them down and not attempt to put them on my feet, and every time I hope in vain.



"I can do it myself," I would say.



But they would always counter that it is included in their service, and that they should serve me to the letter. So, I just smile embarrassedly and comply.



The massage requires the removal of all your clothes, and I don't like people staring at my body, even if it is a woman.



But for the beauty salon's girls, observing their naked clients and complimenting them seems to be one of the ways they try to bond with their customers.



"Look at how slim your waist is!" or "I noticed that your hips seem to be firmer; have you been working out?" are some of the comments they would make. I usually don't respond, except to smile embarrassedly.



However, the most annoying thing is that they pretend to miss me and always try to find a topic to talk about with me.



Every time I go there, one of the girls would say that another girl told her that she missed me very much.



We are in a customer-service provider relationship. Can we just accept that instead of pretending to be besties?



The excessive enthusiasm reached a peak of awkwardness one night before Spring Festival. I had just walked in and was soon surrounded by three girls. They covered my eyes and led me to a massage room decorated with colored lights where they gave me a "present," a pair of cheap gloves as a new year gift.



Amid the applause, fake laughs and dizzying colored lights, I was forced to take a selfie with them. I didn't ask for the photo, and I don't think any of them saved it anyway.



I think the reason the overly enthusiastic massage girls make me uncomfortable lies in my personality. I am a little bit introverted, and I mostly prefer to be quiet in places like beauty salons. After all, the relationship between customers and service providers is based on money; there is no need to make it too noble.



This article was published on the Global Times Metropolitan section Two Cents page, a space for reader submissions, including opinion, humor and satire. The ideas expressed are those of the author alone, and do not represent the position of the Global Times.









