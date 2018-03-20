Xi: Only socialism with Chinese characteristics can lead to national revival

Only by adhering to and developing socialism with Chinese characteristics can the Chinese nation realize its great rejuvenation, said President Xi Jinping at the closing meeting of the annual legislative session Tuesday.



"We have a favorable development environment that was unimaginable before, but we still face unprecedented difficulties and challenges," Xi said when addressing nearly 3,000 deputies to the National People's Congress.



At its 19th National Congress, the Communist Party of China (CPC) drew up a blueprint for securing a decisive victory in building a moderately prosperous society in all respects, embarking on a new journey to fully build a modern socialist country and realizing the great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation, he said.



Comparing the process to materialize the blueprint to "another Long March," Xi warned the whole nation against being satisfied with the status quo, indulging oneself in ease and comfort, or letting delight dispel worries.



He called on everyone to stay true to the original aspiration, hold on to the mission, and strive to accomplish it.



Adapting to the new historic juncture for the development of China, acting in response to the evolution of the principal contradiction in Chinese society, Xi said the country will uphold the great banner of socialism with Chinese characteristics and fully implement the spirit of the 19th Party congress and the second and third plenary sessions of the 19th CPC Central Committee.



He pledged to follow the guide of Marxism-Leninism, Mao Zedong Thought, Deng Xiaoping Theory, the Theory of Three Represents, the Scientific Outlook on Development, and the Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for a New Era.



He stressed the underlying principle of pursuing progress while ensuring stability, the people-centered development vision, the notion of "great struggle, great project, great cause, and great dream," and coordinated implementation of the five-sphere integrated plan and the four-pronged comprehensive strategy.



"We have full confidence in our future," he said.

