Tokyo cherry blossoms make early spring debut

Pedestrians stroll beside the early blooming cherry blossoms in Tokyo on March 19, 2018. Spring officially arrived in Tokyo on March 17 as Japan's weather agency declared the start of the cherry blossom season, prompting viewers to party under the trees with cherry-related items flooding the capital. (Photo/Agencies)

A visitor looks at early flowering Kanzakura cherry blossoms in full bloom at the Shinjuku Gyoen National Garden in Tokyo, Japan March 14, 2018. (Photo/Agencies)

A bird rests on a cherry tree at the Shinjuku Gyoen National Garden in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo/Agencies)

A baby and her mother look at early flowering Kanzakura cherry blossoms in full bloom at the Shinjuku Gyoen National Garden in Tokyo, Japan March 14, 2018. (Photo/Agencies)

Visitors look at early flowering Kanzakura cherry blossoms in full bloom at the Shinjuku Gyoen National Garden in Tokyo, Japan March 14, 2018. (Photo/Agencies)

A woman looks at early flowering Kanzakura cherry blossoms in full bloom at Zojoji Temple in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo/Agencies)