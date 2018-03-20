Xi urges efforts in building China into a great modern socialist country

President Xi Jinping called for more efforts in achieving the goal of building China into a great modern socialist country that is prosperous, strong, democratic, culturally advanced, harmonious, and beautiful by the middle of the century.



Xi made the remarks at the closing meeting of the first session of the 13th National People's Congress on Tuesday.



Xi called for more energy and more concrete measures in deepening reform in all areas, expanding opening up, applying a new vision of development, promoting high-quality economic development and developing a modernized economy, so as to better demonstrate the vitality of the socialist market economy.



"We will devote more energy and take more concrete measures in developing socialist democracy, upholding the unity of Party leadership, the running of the country by the people, and law-based governance, building a country of socialist rule of law, promoting the modernization of China's system and capacity for governance, consolidating and developing the broadest possible patriotic united front, to ensure that people enjoy the democratic rights in a broader, fuller and more genuine way," said Xi.



More energy and more concrete measures are also required in developing a great socialist culture in China, cultivating and observing core socialist values, and promoting the creative evolution and development of fine traditional Chinese culture, according to Xi.



"We will devote more energy and take more concrete measures in ensuring and improving people's living standards, strengthening and developing new approaches to social governance, resolutely winning the battle against poverty, promoting social fairness and justice, and making steady progress in ensuring people's access to childcare, education, employment, medical services, elderly care, housing, and social assistance," said Xi.



Xi also called for more energy and more concrete measures to advance the building of an ecological civilization, accelerate efforts to develop green production and ways of life, and work harder to tackle prominent environmental problems.

