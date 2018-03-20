Xi stresses CPC's overall leadership

Chinese President Xi Jinping on Tuesday stressed the leadership of the Communist Party of China (CPC) over all areas of endeavor in every part of the country.



"The Party is the highest force for political leadership and the fundamental guarantee of the rejuvenation of the Chinese nation," said Xi, also general secretary of the CPC Central Committee, in a speech at the closing meeting of the country's annual legislative session.



Xi said the leadership of the CPC is the defining feature of socialism with Chinese characteristics, urging the CPC members to shoulder the historic responsibility of leading the people in the great social revolution.



To this end, the CPC must have the courage to reform itself, adhere to the Party's commitment to serving the public good and exercising power in the interests of the people, step up strict governance over the Party, and resolutely clear all types of inaction and corruption, he said.



Xi said the CPC should be the backbone of the Chinese people and the Chinese nation, work hard and share the comforts and hardships with the people, and always keep a heart-to-heart communion with them.



He called on all political parties, people's organizations, ethnic groups and people of all sectors to rally closely around the CPC Central Committee and march forward with one heart and one mind.

