China to create over 13 mln jobs in 2018: Premier Li

China aims to generate more than 13 million new urban jobs this year, Premier Li Keqiang said Tuesday.



The minimal target is 11 million, but the government will work hard to reach the bigger goal, Li said at a press conference after the conclusion of the annual legislative session.



Over the past five years, more than 66 million of new urban jobs have been created, said Li, adding that employment has always been an important thing not only for each family, but for governments at all levels.



Li said at least 3 million new rural migrant workers will seek jobs in cities in 2018. "It is the responsibility of the government to provide stable job opportunities for these people," he said.



China has around 280 million rural migrant workers in cities, who have played important roles in the country's urbanization drive, Li noted.



This year, there will be a record 8.2 million college graduates, 5 million graduates from secondary vocational schools and nearly 1 million demobilized military personnel and workers affected by the cut of overcapacity, according to Li.



"We must work very hard to ensure there will be jobs for these people, and do our best to avoid zero-employment families," said Li.

