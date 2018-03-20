Xi: China's development poses no threat to others

Chinese President Xi Jinping on Tuesday said China's development does not pose a threat to any other country.



"China will never seek hegemony or engage in expansion," he said at the closing meeting of the first session of the 13th National People's Congress. "Only those who are accustomed to threatening others see everyone as a threat."



"The Chinese people's sincere wish and practical action to contribute to the peace and development of humanity should not be misinterpreted, nor should they be distorted," Xi said. "Justice will prevail!"



Xi said China will stay on the path of peaceful development, and continue to pursue a mutually beneficial strategy of opening up.



Xi said China endeavors to uphold international fairness and justice. China advocates that all issues in the world should be settled through consultations with people around the world.



China will not impose its will on others, Xi added.



He said China will contribute more Chinese wisdom, Chinese solutions and Chinese strength to the world, to push for building an open, inclusive, clean, and beautiful world that enjoys lasting peace, universal security, and common prosperity.



"Let the sunshine of a community with a shared future for humanity illuminate the world!" Xi said.

