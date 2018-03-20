Sunrise Kempinski Hotel, Beijing and Opera Bombana Weekend Retreat

The exterior of Sunrise Kempinski Hotel, Beijing Photo: Courtesy of Sunrise Kempinski Hotel, Beijing

From March 31 to April 1, head up to Views Restaurant on the 21st floor of Sunrise Kempinski Hotel, Beijing for a weekend to remember. Known for its Huairou delicacies, Views Restaurant teams up with Opera Bombana to offer an exciting gastronomic pop-up weekend retreat.Team Opera Bombana will exclusively design a five-course dinner menu paired with wines to be served at Views Restaurant on Saturday evening. After Saturday's exquisite meal, wake up on Sunday morning and enjoy the breathtaking environment of Yanqi Lake.Opera Bombana is a new restaurant concept created by three-Michelin-star maestro Chef Umberto Bombana that opened in Beijing in May 2013. It is the expression of Chef Umberto Bombana's passion for the basic elements of Italian gastronomy and culture and delivers a unique interpretation of great Italian food in the forms of restaurant, bakery, pastry, cocktails and coffee.Meanwhile, Views Restaurant is based on a lifestyle concept with authentic Huairou delicacies and offers exclusive local culinary tours set in a space with breathtaking views. The collaboration between these two culinary forces will undoubtedly spark an unforgettable gastronomic experience.

Views Restaurant on the 21st floor of Sunrise Kempinski Hotel, Beijing Photo: Courtesy of Sunrise Kempinski Hotel, Beijing

Sunrise Kempinski Hotel, Beijing is offering a Stay and Dine package priced at 1,788 yuan per person and 2,676 yuan per couple.The package includes a one-night stay at Sunrise Kempinski Hotel, Beijing with a breakfast buffet and a five-course dinner paired with wines provided by the chef from Opera Bombana."At Sunrise Kempinski Hotel, Beijing, we are personally responsible for creating rich and meaningful experiences for our guests," said General Manager Brice Pean."Views is more than a restaurant. We offer different themed pop-up events at Views Restaurant that inspire creativity and spontaneity. It is a platform to support local food culture, connect the best restaurants in Beijing, create a social platform for food lovers, and showcase innovation in food culture. "Located alongside the picturesque Yanqi Lake 60 kilometers north of Beijing's city center and featuring panoramic views of the Yan Mountain and the Mutianyu section of the Great Wall, Sunrise Kempinski Hotel, Beijing & Yanqi Island is Kempinski's largest property in China.Managed by Kempinski and owned by state-owned Beijing Enterprise Group, Sunrise Kempinski Hotel, Beijing & Yanqi Island has 590 guest rooms and suites. The Yanqi Hotel and 12 Boutique Hotels are also located on Yanqi Island. Leisure facilities include 11 restaurants and bars, two Kempinski spa centers, a private marina, the Yanqi Pagoda, recreational and fitness facilities, a kids club and beautifully landscaped gardens.