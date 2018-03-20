"Tomb Raider" tops Chinese box office

American adventure film "Tomb Raider" led the Chinese film market in the week ending March 18, earning 245 million yuan (about 38.7 million US dollars) in its debut weekend, China Film News reported Tuesday.



Directed by Roar Uthaug and starring Alicia Vikander, the film is the latest in the "Tomb Raider" film series, based on the video game of the same name. It tells the story of Lara Croft, daughter of a missing adventurer, and her exploration of the island where her father disappeared.



Second place went to Marvel Studios' superhero film "Black Panther," which took 173 million yuan at the box office last week. It has sold nearly 600 million yuan in tickets since its release on March 9.



Domestic anti-terrorism action film "Operation Red Sea" came in third, making about 138 million yuan last week. It has made 3.47 billion yuan since hitting screens in Chinese cinemas on Feb. 16.



The documentary "Amazing China" took fourth place, generating about 326 million yuan since its release on March 2.



Rounding out the top five was Oscar-winning film "The Shape of Water," which has grossed about 63 million yuan since hitting Chinese cinema screens on March 16.

