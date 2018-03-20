Yun-9 transport aircraft helps save soldier

Photo taken on March 3, 2018 shows a Yun-9 transport aircraft of the PLA Air Force carrying air force soldier Wang Yuan, who was sick and in a critical condition, on its way from Lhasa City, Tibet Autonomous Region to Chengdu City in Sichuan Province for treatment. This marked the first time the Yun-9 aircraft was involved in a medical assistance mission. Wang was stationed at the front line in Shannan, Tibet and he is now out of danger. (Photo/Xinhua)

