Russian army to adopt Terminator 2 tank support vehicle

The Russian army will soon adopt the latest version of BMPT-72 tank support fighting vehicle, also known as Terminator 2, local news reported Tuesday.



"The principal decision on the adoption of the Terminator has been made. The signing of relevant documents is expected soon," Sputnik news agency quoted a source in the Russian defense industry as saying.



Terminator 2, invented to protect tanks from rocket attacks in an urban environment and fitted with a guided missile weapon system, can destroy enemy tanks, infantry fighting vehicles and other armored objects.



The new vehicle was spotted at the Russian-run Hmeimim air base in northwestern Syria last year, and is believed to have been first deployed in the Syrian campaign against the Islamic State terrorist group, Sputnik said.

