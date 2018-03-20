Hit girl group Fifth Harmony calls time as members look to further solo careers

Fifth Harmony at The Star premiere in California Photo: IC

Fifth Harmony, the all-female pop group born on a TV singing contest, on Monday announced an indefinite hiatus as its members pursue solo careers.The group's original fifth member, 21-year-old Camila Cabello, had already left and scored a big success with her smash hit "Havana."The Miami-based group had come together in 2012 after the singers auditioned on the television show The X Factor.Posting a statement on social media, which has been vital to the group's rise, the singers said they had appreciated the time "to grow creatively and really find our footing as individuals.""After six years going hard, non stop, we also realized that in order to stay authentic to ourselves and to you, we do need to take some time for now to go on a hiatus from Fifth Harmony in order to pursue solo endeavors," it said.The quartet - Ally Brooke, Normani Kordei, Dinah Jane and Lauren Jauregui, whose ages range from 20 to 24 - said they would keep their concert commitments through the end of the year.With three studio albums under the band's belt, Fifth Harmony has pursued the classic pop sound of girl bands but with an R&B and Latin tinge.