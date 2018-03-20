Ireland minister for foreign affairs gives speech in Shanghai

Simon Coveney T.D., Minister for Foreign Affairs and Trade of Ireland, visited Shanghai recently and attended a reception held by the Irish Consulate General in Shanghai to celebrate St. Patrick's Day, the national day of Ireland and also a day commemorating one of the country's patron saints.



At the event, Coveney talked about political, trade, investment, culture and education exchanges between China and Ireland.



According to Coveney, trade between China and Ireland was expected to have been closer to 15 billion euros ($18.51 billion) in 2017, more than double the trade value in 2013. He said that 60 percent of the trade is physical goods including high-tech equipment and dairy products.



Cooperation among companies on both sides is deepening. Irish dairy, meat and seafood companies now have investment projects and branches in China. Chinese companies, including financial institutions such as banks and investment firms, have a strong presence in Ireland.



"Economic ties between Ireland and China have never been better. We will see a lot of positive news in terms of trade and investment moving both ways, from Ireland to China and from China to Ireland," he said.



The two countries have a strong link in education and culture as well. Coveney said that there are already more than 150 joint programs between Chinese and Irish educational institutions, with many Chinese students studying in Ireland and many Irish studying in Shanghai.



"The political ties between Ireland and Shanghai continue to deepen. We look forward to celebrating the 40th anniversary of diplomatic relations between our two countries next year," he said.



The trip is part of ­ministerial visits around the world to mark St. Patrick's Day of 2018.



Coveney also visited Hong Kong, Shenzhen and Beijing, during which he met Chinese authorities, attended activities promoting cooperation between Ireland and China, visited both Irish and Chinese companies and spoke with the Irish expat community.

