China’s Alan Greenspan?

Yi Gang, the newly appointed People's Bank of China governor, speaks to media during a press conference in Beijing on Monday. Photo: IC

Yi Gang was appointed as head of the People's Bank of China (PBC), the country's central bank, by the central government on Monday after serving as the bank's vice governor since late 2007. He replaces Zhou Xiaochuan, who had been the PBC's governor since 2002. With an educational background in the US, Yi returned to China amid the country's opening-up and economic reforms that started in the late 1970s. The Global Times reflects on his past experiences and ideas to show how he is likely to lead further reforms in China's financial sector.When Yi Gang returned to China in 1994, some of his friends could not understand why he would give up a prestigious lecturing job at Indiana University-Purdue University Indianapolis (IUPUI).Although he had been living a simple and peaceful life in the US for over a decade, he cared a lot about China and longed to return. Some of his university research focused on China's key issues such as inflation, price instability and monetization processes, which came to the forefront during the early stages of the country's opening-up and economic reforms.After Yi returned to China, he and several other scholars carried out indispensible research on major economic issues, as they were driven by the passion to contribute their knowledge to the country's sustainable development. One of those scholars was prominent Chinese economist Justin Lin Yifu, co-founder of the China Center for Economic Research, which later became the National School of Development (NSD) of Peking University.Former IUPUI colleagues in the US describe Yi as a "generous person" who was a "talented research economist and a gifted teacher," according to a post published on the university's website in 2012.When he started lecturing at the university in 1986, Yi primarily became an expert in econometric theory. By the time he left, he had converted himself into an expert on China's monetary and financial sectors, the post noted.In 1992, former Chinese leader Deng Xiaoping made speeches during his tour of southern China, which boosted the country's opening-up and reform, but the economy soon became overheated.At that time, effective methods of government intervention were not being fully utilized, and as a result, the overheated economy drove up inflation.After joining the People's Bank of China (PBC), the country's central bank, in 1997, Yi served as a member of the bank's monetary policy committee for years.As a reform-oriented official, Yi believed that the capital market needed to be gradually opened up in an orderly manner and financial regulations had to be further strengthened.During the rapid growth of Chinese foreign exchange reserves that led to the expansion of money supply in the country in 2009, Yi, who had just been appointed as the head of the State Administration of Foreign Exchange (SAFE), faced new challenges in handling foreign reserves worth 2 trillion yuan (about $300 billion).On the one hand, he had to preserve the value of foreign reserves, particularly after the global financial crisis of 2008. On the other hand, Yi had to further push forward reforms as well as open up the country's financial sector.However, for this US-educated Chinese official, the most challenging thing was certainly reforms. "People can have quantitative easing, they can have a fiscal deficit and try to pump up the economy in a short time and have a quick result," Yi said, noting that more fundamental and deep-rooted problems had to be solved.In fluent English, Yi, then deputy governor of the PBC, made those remarks again while in dialogue with Ben Bernanke, former chairman of the US Federal Reserve (Fed), in April 2016.A major move led by Yi when he was head of SAFE was diversifying foreign exchange reserves."We don't put all our eggs in one basket," he was quoted as saying in a Reuters report in 2012, stressing that China always sticks to diversification in terms of currency and asset portfolios.Yi also actively took part in the reform of the Chinese yuan, or renminbi, in 2015, which aimed to make the currency's exchange rate more market-based.The yuan exchange rate depreciated by about 3 percent following the reform, and the PBC later took measures to ensure a transition to a more flexible exchange rate regime progressed in an orderly manner, Yi said at an IMF meeting in October 2015.When asked how he managed to prevent risks following the devaluation of the yuan, he noted during the dialogue with Bernanke that he followed three key principles: following market-based moves, using a basket of currencies as a reference and securing a managed floating regime. "In the long run, it's still market-based. It's the No.1 factor you have to consider," he said.Yi told reporters during the two sessions in 2017 that China will not devaluate the yuan to stimulate exports, and will not engage in a currency war, as the country is a responsible major economy.In a review of 2017 monetary policy work published on the NSD's website in January, Yi said that China has successfully carried out a stable monetary policy that has secured a balance between economic growth and structural reform.Still, challenges remain for the rest of 2018, according to both international and domestic perspectives, such as the slowing of global economic recovery and further implementation of supply-side reforms.While maintaining a stable and neutral monetary policy, the financial sector needs to carry out more market-driven reforms in order to enhance its competitiveness, Yi said.China will further open up its financial sector to foreign investment through measures such as making market entry standards the same for both Chinese and foreign banks, Yi's predecessor Zhou Xiaochuan, who headed the PBC for 15 years, told a press conference on March 9 on the sidelines of the two sessions meeting.The further opening-up of China's financial sector will involve not only widening market access for foreign investors, but also global expansion of China's domestic financial institutions and promotion of the global use of the yuan, he noted."Granting equal treatment to both domestic and foreign investors does not mean loosening regulation," Yi added."Maybe someday, Yi will become China's Greenspan," one of his friends said, referring to US economist and former Fed chairman Alan Greenspan.This article is partially based on a story published by a financial news commentator Tan Yifei for the 'zhengjingguancha' WeChat account.