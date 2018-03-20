Euro supported on bets ECB will raise rates

The euro on Tuesday held on to gains made the previous day, when it rose on revived bets for the European Central Bank (ECB) to wind down its bond-buying stimulus this year and to raise interest rates around mid-2019.
The euro, which advanced 0.4 percent on Monday, held steady on the day at $1.2336.
The common currency had drawn strength on Monday from a Reuters report, which cited sources close to the matter as saying that ECB policymakers are shifting the focus of their debates.
Policymakers are comfortable with market forecasts, including for a rate hike by mid-2019, and the debate is increasingly about the steepness of the rate path thereafter, as some want future expectations contained, given the slow rebound in inflation, five sources with direct knowledge of the discussion told Reuters.
Sterling also stood tall after setting a one-month high against the dollar on Monday, as the UK and the EU agreed to a 21-month post-Brexit
transition period and a potential solution to avoid a "hard border" for Northern Ireland.
Sterling held steady at $1.4024. On Monday, the pound rose as high as $1.4088, its strongest level since February, 16.
The strength in the euro and pound sterling has helped weigh on the US dollar, which last stood at 89.951 against a basket of six major currencies, down from Monday's intraday high of around 90.345.
Market participants are now pondering whether the US Federal Reserve, which is holding a policy meeting that ends on Wednesday, will signal a faster pace of rate increases in the coming months as the labor market tightens further.
Interest rate futures imply that traders have fully priced in a rate increase this week, which would raise the target range to between 1.50 percent and 1.75 percent.
The dollar rose 0.2 percent to 106.32 yen, inching away from a 16-month low of 105.24 yen set in early March.
On technical charts, the dollar seems to have found strong support in the 105.00 to 105.50 yen area, according to Masashi Murata, currency strategist for Brown Brothers Harriman in Tokyo.
He added that the dollar's yield advantage over the yen could also help bolster the greenback.