Stocks end higher as healthcare firms shine

China stocks erased early losses to end higher on Tuesday, led by healthcare companies, as the nation pledges further market opening-up and as talk of a trade war mounts.



At the close, the Shanghai Composite Index was up 0.35 percent at 3,290.64 points, while the blue-chip CSI300 index was up 0.08 percent at 4,077.70 points.



The smaller Shenzhen index ended up 0.08 percent and the start-up board ChiNext index was higher by 1.18 percent.



The largest percentage gainers in the main Shanghai Composite Index were Guodian Nanjing Automation Co up 10.1 percent, followed by Chongqing Iron & Steel Co gaining 10.04 percent and Guizhou Yibai Pharmaceutical Co up by 10.03 percent.



An index tracking major healthcare firms extended its climb to a record high, having gained over 10 percent so far this year, as traders and analysts expect the healthcare industry to benefit from China's reforms and the country's consumption upgrade in the sector.



"The government revamp will help promote the long-term development of the healthcare and pharmaceuticals industry," Soochow Securities wrote in a report, noting investors could pay close attention to investment opportunities in the innovative drugs and high-end generic drugs sectors.





