A worker packs racy lingerie into boxes at a factory in Dongwangji township, East China's Jiangsu Province on Monday. The town is home to more than 500 racy lingerie makers and online sellers, with an annual sales volume of over 1 billion yuan ($158 million). During the Double 11 Shopping Festival in 2017, the town's online sales of racy lingerie stood at 150 million yuan, representing 50 to 60 percent of sales in China's entire racy lingerie market throughout the sales bonanza. Photo: IC