Happy birthday:



Inspiration is sure to strike if you pursue artistic endeavors today. In addition to having a fun time, the ideas that you come up with may prove extremely useful in the future. Your financial luck is on shaky ground, so be extra careful with your money. Your lucky numbers: 2, 5, 8, 14, 18.







Aries (Mar 21 - Apr 19)



Your life is changing so fast it may feel that you have been strapped to a treadmill that has been set to the max. While you may be begging for a moment to catch your breath, you will have to do your best to keep up if you don't want to fall behind the rest of the pack. ✭✭✭✭







Taurus (Apr 20 - May 20)



Events today may have you feeling like you're running around in circles. Although you may be under a lot of pressure, do not hesitate to take some time to collect yourself if you need to. Failure will be more likely if you exhaust yourself. ✭✭✭

Gemini (May 21 - Jun 20)



Fun and excitement should be major priorities today. Arrange for some time out with friends or family and you will not regret it. Education opportunities are coming your way. ✭✭✭



Cancer (Jun 21 - Jul 22)



Relationship issues may be causing you some heartache. It might be time to sit down for a heart-to-heart talk. You will not be doing anyone any favors by keeping what's upsetting you to yourself. ✭✭✭

Leo (Jul 23 - Aug 22)



Several new career opportunities are coming your way, but you will have to act fast. Being proactive will be key to getting a leg up on the competition. ✭✭✭

Virgo (Aug 23 - Sep 22)



Although a new relationship may seem to be progressing nicely, it will be best to take things slow. Friction will occur if you try to make something happen before it is time. ✭✭✭



Libra (Sep 23 - Oct 22)



Although your heart may feel like it has been smashed to pieces, time will heal all wounds. For now, talking with those close to you will help you see things in a more positive light. Lady Luck will be at your side when it comes to financial matters. ✭✭✭

Scorpio (Oct 23 - Nov 21)



Secrets will only burden your heart. It might be time to confide in someone, instead of carrying these burdens on your own. An encounter with an old friend may awaken long-dormant feelings. ✭✭✭



Sagittarius (Nov 22 - Dec 21)



An enormous number of tasks may have you hanging from a thread. Don't give up just yet though. You will find the energy you need to carry on if you dig deep down inside yourself. ✭✭✭✭

Capricorn (Dec 22 - Jan 19)



Nothing lasts forever. Once you accept this fact, you will be able to start moving forward. Physical exercise will be highlighted. This will be a good time to get involved in team sports. ✭✭✭

Aquarius (Jan 20 - Feb 18)



Focus your energies today on moving forward instead of looking back. By freeing your heart from the shackles of the past, you will discover that an all new path lies before you. Red will be your lucky color. ✭✭✭✭✭

Pisces (Feb 19 - Mar 20)



Prepare yourself for an incredible day today. Things will just seem to go your way as you make your through your day. This will be an excellent time to push your plans forward. ✭✭✭