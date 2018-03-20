Biman Bangladesh Airlines' domestic flight makes emergency landing

A domestic flight of Biman Bangladesh Airlines with 74 passengers onboard had made a safe emergency landing with a malfunctioning engine at Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport, airport officials said Tuesday.



An airport official told Xinhua that the plane from the national flag carrier departed Dhaka at 12:28 p.m. Tuesday local time for Saidpur city of Nilphamari district, some 360 km northwest of Dhaka, but it flew back to the capital city and made an emergency landing at around 1:00 p.m. local time due to pressure problems in its engine.



The official who did not like to be named said the plane made the emergency landing with all passengers and crew onboard safe.



The incident took place just about a week after the Bangladeshi private US-Bangla Airlines plane crashed during landing in Kathmundu, Nepal, leaving so far 51 persons dead.

