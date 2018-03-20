Puzzle
ACROSS
1 Hot roofing material
4 Helper
9 Separate
14 Presidential nickname
15 Singer Cara
16 Appraiser's figure
17 Tiny boxer
18 Give in return
20 Dots in the sea
22 Highly skilled
23 Life as it is
25 Not even
26 Soda synonym
29 Rode a bike
31 Singer Gomez
33 Minute
35 Wind-borne toys
37 Emulate the Pied Piper
38 Its mascot is a mule
40 Made a kittenish sound
42 Skip over
43 Nasty look
45 Very fast
47 Swiss canton
48 Floored in wrestling
50 Least prevalent
52 "Game, ___ match!"
53 Race section
55 Like many Netflix programs
58 Actress Anderson
60 Group of eight
61 Fill-ins
65 Nest-egg initials
66 Was no longer supine
67 Cache of treasure
68 "The Lord of the Rings" monster
69 Pesky insects
70 Gumbo plants
71 Negative vote
DOWN
1 Long-snouted animal
2 Mishandle
3 Reserve
4 Needing Dramamine
5 Intense anger
6 32 feet, 9 inches
7 Oklahoma city
8 Ad's first proof
9 Steered clear of
10 Warsaw agreement
11 Chicken ___ king
12 Furrow
13 Peg for a drive
19 Curtain holders
21 City of Cambridgeshire
24 Far from fat
26 Variant
27 How the ecstatic walk
28 Legendary LaBelle
30 Big name in Scotch
32 Lion of the zodiac
33 Narrow-waisted fliers
34 Hudson of movies
36 Dairy apparatus
39 Tokyo tender
41 Catastrophic
44 Sympathizes
46 Gives testimony
49 Moore of films
51 Brief moment
54 Affect
56 ___ firma
57 Keach or Keibler
58 Hissed hey
59 Hang around
61 Droop
62 Large container
63 Neck wrap
64 Peron or Gabor
Solution