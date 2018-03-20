Puzzle

ACROSS1 Hot roofing material4 Helper9 Separate14 Presidential nickname15 Singer Cara16 Appraiser's figure17 Tiny boxer18 Give in return20 Dots in the sea22 Highly skilled23 Life as it is25 Not even26 Soda synonym29 Rode a bike31 Singer Gomez33 Minute35 Wind-borne toys37 Emulate the Pied Piper38 Its mascot is a mule40 Made a kittenish sound42 Skip over43 Nasty look45 Very fast47 Swiss canton48 Floored in wrestling50 Least prevalent52 "Game, ___ match!"53 Race section55 Like many Netflix programs58 Actress Anderson60 Group of eight61 Fill-ins65 Nest-egg initials66 Was no longer supine67 Cache of treasure68 "The Lord of the Rings" monster69 Pesky insects70 Gumbo plants71 Negative voteDOWN1 Long-snouted animal2 Mishandle3 Reserve4 Needing Dramamine5 Intense anger6 32 feet, 9 inches7 Oklahoma city8 Ad's first proof9 Steered clear of10 Warsaw agreement11 Chicken ___ king12 Furrow13 Peg for a drive19 Curtain holders21 City of Cambridgeshire24 Far from fat26 Variant27 How the ecstatic walk28 Legendary LaBelle30 Big name in Scotch32 Lion of the zodiac33 Narrow-waisted fliers34 Hudson of movies36 Dairy apparatus39 Tokyo tender41 Catastrophic44 Sympathizes46 Gives testimony49 Moore of films51 Brief moment54 Affect56 ___ firma57 Keach or Keibler58 Hissed hey59 Hang around61 Droop62 Large container63 Neck wrap64 Peron or Gabor

Solution