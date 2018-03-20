Crossword

Puzzle



 ACROSS

  1 Hot roofing material

  4 Helper

  9 Separate

 14 Presidential nickname

 15 Singer Cara

16 Appraiser's figure

 17 Tiny boxer

 18 Give in return

 20 Dots in the sea

 22 Highly skilled

 23 Life as it is

 25 Not even

 26 Soda synonym

 29 Rode a bike

 31 Singer Gomez

 33 Minute

 35 Wind-borne toys

 37 Emulate the Pied Piper

 38 Its mascot is a mule

 40 Made a kittenish sound

 42 Skip over

 43 Nasty look

 45 Very fast

 47 Swiss canton

 48 Floored in wrestling

 50 Least prevalent

 52 "Game, ___ match!"

 53 Race section

 55 Like many Netflix programs

 58 Actress Anderson

 60 Group of eight

 61 Fill-ins

 65 Nest-egg initials

 66 Was no longer supine

 67 Cache of treasure

 68 "The Lord of the Rings" monster

 69 Pesky insects

 70 Gumbo plants

 71 Negative vote

DOWN

  1 Long-snouted animal

  2 Mishandle

  3 Reserve

  4 Needing Dramamine

  5 Intense anger

  6 32 feet, 9 inches

  7 Oklahoma city

  8 Ad's first proof

  9 Steered clear of

 10 Warsaw agreement

 11 Chicken ___ king

 12 Furrow

 13 Peg for a drive

 19 Curtain holders

 21 City of Cambridgeshire

 24 Far from fat

 26 Variant

 27 How the ecstatic walk

 28 Legendary LaBelle

 30 Big name in Scotch

 32 Lion of the zodiac

 33 Narrow-waisted fliers

 34 Hudson of movies

 36 Dairy apparatus

 39 Tokyo tender

 41 Catastrophic

 44 Sympathizes

 46 Gives testimony

 49 Moore of films

 51 Brief moment

 54 Affect

 56 ___ firma

 57 Keach or Keibler

 58 Hissed hey

 59 Hang around

61 Droop

 62 Large container

 63 Neck wrap

 64 Peron or Gabor

Solution



 

