China uni denies using ‘menses registry’ to curb exercise excuses

Uni denies making students ‘register’ their menses

A Central China university has denied reports that it was keeping tabs on students' menstrual cycles because too many women were using period cramps as an excuse for skipping out on mandatory morning jogs.



Following an online backlash, the university claimed students taking attendance had come up with the idea and that the school is putting a stop to it, The Paper reported.



Students at Taiyuan University of Science and Technology (TYUST)'s School of Economics and Management are made to jog four laps daily at 6:30 am.



A common reason provided for not participating among female students, according to the school, is menstrual cramps.



So to verify their excuses, the school reportedly had a female student record her classmates' "time of the month."



If the date didn't line up, the excuse was rejected, The Paper reported, adding each female student is given a maximum of 10 days' "period leave."



As expected, the news was met with severe criticism on Sina Weibo. Many said the policy is just plain weird.



"That is just way too much. What about the students' privacy?" commented user "Xujiguancha."



TYUST denied the report on Monday, saying the school had never arranged such a system and that students handling roll call had taken the initiative.



"We have many female students … who lie about having their period to skip mandatory jogs," explained a TYUST employee, "the students in charge of [roll call] should have chosen a more appropriate way."



"Our goal is simple: encourage students to exercise more," the employee added.



The 6:30 am jog rule was instated last week and is mandatory for freshmen and sophomores, said the employee, adding, "in fact, many students support the activity."



The Paper

Newspaper headline: Uni denies making students ‘register’ their menses



