Baby in critical condition after apple thrown from high-rise window strikes her head

Thrown apple lands baby in coma

An infant girl is in critical condition after she was hit by an apple dropped from a high-rise apartment building in Dongguan, Guangdong Province.



Three-month-old Fanfan remains unconscious after the apple struck her head while in the arms of her grandmother as they walked outside their apartment building last week.



Doctors at Shenzhen Children's Hospital diagnosed Fanfan with severe head trauma, skull fractures and intracranial hematoma among other conditions, medical records show.



While police are still investigating, Fanfan's father surnamed Yu said that officers believe the apple was thrown by a child living high up in their 28-story building, Beijing Youth Daily reported.



Fanfan underwent surgery to relieve the bleeding in her brain. So far medical bills are over 100,000 yuan ($15806).



"Doctors said even if Fanfan wakes up, her right brain will have had lost all functions," said Yu. "Her mother and grandmother are devastated."



Yu said police narrowed down their search after collecting saliva and blood samples from the building's residents.



The Paper

