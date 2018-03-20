Domestic jet completes display flight in Inner Mongolia

China's domestic regional jetliner ARJ21-700 successfully completed its first display flight in North China's Inner Mongolia Auton¬omous Region on Tuesday, said a press release the Commercial Aircraft Corp of China (COMAC) sent to the Global Times.



The plane departed at 11:30 am from Hohhot, capital of Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, and at 1:20 pm, it landed in Ulanhot, a city located in the east of the autonomous region. The jetliner left on its return trip at 2:34 pm and reached Hohhot at 4:05 pm, according to the press release. The distance between Hohhot and Ulanhot is about 1300 kilometers.



This is the first time that the ARJ21-700 flew in Inner Mongolia after being put into operation in 2016. Inner Mongolia is the major base for test flights in severe cold conditions, the press release said.



The flights on Tuesday were carried out by Chengdu Airlines, the first client for the plane. The carrier took delivery in November 2015 and COMAC was certified to mass produce the planes in September 2017, according to the press release.



The ARJ21-700 has 21 domestic and foreign clients that have placed 453 orders. Four ARJ21-700 planes have so far been delivered to their buyers.