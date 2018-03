Sad news: Sudan, the world’s last male northern white rhino, died at the age of 45 on March 19! In the past 40 years, we lost 90% of the rhinos in the world.

Source:Globaltimes.cn Published: 2018/3/20 18:35:31

Sad news: Sudan, the world’s last male northern white rhino, died at the age of 45 on March 19! In the past 40 years, we lost 90% of the rhinos in the world. Click to watch the video on Twitter