Learning Chinese

fake foreigner



假老外



(jiǎ lǎo wài)

A: Your American friend David speaks Chinese really well. I don't hear the accent that beginners usually have.



你的美国朋友大卫中文说的好棒呀,完全听不出初学者的口音。



(nǐde měiɡuó pénɡyǒu dàwèi zhōnɡwén shuō de hǎo bànɡ ya,wán quán tīnɡ bù chū chū xué zhě de kǒuyīn.)

B: He's not a beginner. He's lived in Beijing for 10 years now. When it comes to chatting about Beijing, he's even more familiar with it than I am.



他可不是初学者哦,他已经在北京10年了,聊起北京来,比我还遛呢！



(tā kě bùshì chū xué zhě o,tā yǐjīnɡ zài běijīnɡ shí nián le,liáo qǐ běijīnɡ lái,bǐ wǒ hái liú ne.)

A: I guess he's one of those legendary "fake foreigners?"



他就是传说中的"假老外"？



(tā jiùshì chuánshuō zhōnɡ de "jiǎ lǎo wài"?)

B: Yup. He has a deep understanding of Chinese culture. He could be considered half-Chinese.



是的,他对中国文化的了解非常深,是半个中国人。



(shìde,tā duì zhōnɡ ɡuó wénhuà de liáojiě fēichánɡ shēn,shì bàn ɡè zhōnɡ ɡuó rén.)





Illustration: Xia Qing/GT





