Learning Chinese

fake foreigner
假老外
(jiǎ lǎo wài)
A: Your American friend David speaks Chinese really well. I don't hear the accent that beginners usually have.
你的美国朋友大卫中文说的好棒呀,完全听不出初学者的口音。
(nǐde měiɡuó pénɡyǒu dàwèi zhōnɡwén shuō de hǎo bànɡ ya,wán quán tīnɡ bù chū chū xué zhě de kǒuyīn.)
B: He's not a beginner. He's lived in Beijing for 10 years now. When it comes to chatting about Beijing, he's even more familiar with it than I am.
他可不是初学者哦,他已经在北京10年了,聊起北京来,比我还遛呢！
(tā kě bùshì chū xué zhě o,tā yǐjīnɡ zài běijīnɡ shí nián le,liáo qǐ běijīnɡ lái,bǐ wǒ hái liú ne.)
A: I guess he's one of those legendary "fake foreigners?"
他就是传说中的"假老外"？
(tā jiùshì chuánshuō zhōnɡ de "jiǎ lǎo wài"?)
B: Yup. He has a deep understanding of Chinese culture. He could be considered half-Chinese.
是的,他对中国文化的了解非常深,是半个中国人。
(shìde,tā duì zhōnɡ ɡuó wénhuà de liáojiě fēichánɡ shēn,shì bàn ɡè zhōnɡ ɡuó rén.)
Illustration: Xia Qing/GT