Kindergarten charges 1,000 yuan consulting fee

A parent surnamed Wang reported to media that she was charged 1,000 yuan ($158) by Julia Gabriel Centre, a private international preschool in Xuhui district for an "application and enrollment consultation fee," ERC News and Information Radio reported Tuesday. Having transferred the money via WeChat but receiving no response from the kindergarten, Wang later found out the school will only enroll about 50 children but will still charge applicants a fee. In response, a Julia Gabriel Centre employee said it is common practice for private schools to charge application fees to cover the human cost of processing an application, but the school will return the fee if parents want to cancel their application before being approved or denied.

Illustration: Lu Ting/GT