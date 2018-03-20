Lebanon to resume flights to Iraq's Erbil

Lebanon announced Tuesday to resume flights to Iraq's Kurdish regional capital city of Erbil from April 3, the National News Agency reported.



Lebanon's national carrier Middle East Airline (MEA) announced that four flights are scheduled on Tuesday, Thursday, Saturday and Sunday every week.



MEA has halted its flights to the Iraqi Kurdish region since September 2017 following Iraq's air blockade on Iraqi Kurdistan region in response to its independence referendum.



Last week, the Iraqi authorities lifted the ban on international flights to two airports in Erbil and Sulaimaniyah in the semi-autonomous region of Kurdistan.

