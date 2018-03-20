Afghans prepare to celebrate Solar calender New Year

Source:Xinhua Published: 2018/3/20 20:31:09

An Afghan man prepares sweets at a confectionery shop ahead of the Afghan New Year called Nawroz in Ghazni province, Afghanistan, March 20, 2018. The war-weary Afghans have been preparing to celebrate Solar calender New Year which will fall on Wednesday, one of the biggest festivals of Afghanistan.(Xinhua/Sayed Mominzadah)


 

An Afghan man buys sweets at a shop ahead of the Afghan New Year called Nawroz in Ghazni province, Afghanistan, March 20, 2018. The war-weary Afghans have been preparing to celebrate Solar calender New Year which will fall on Wednesday, one of the biggest festivals of Afghanistan.(Xinhua/Sayed Mominzadah)


 

WORLD
