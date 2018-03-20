Turkish attack cuts water supply to Syria's Hasakah city: state media

Turkish forces on Tuesday targeted the power line to a water station in Syria's northeastern city of Hasakah, causing a water outage there, state news agency SANA reported.



Turkish forces bombed before the day break the Alouk water station in the Ras al-Ayn area, 85 km north of Hasakah city, cutting the water supply to the city and its countryside, said SANA.



Maintenance workers then rushed to the site to fix the damage to resume the water pumping, Electricity Minister Muhammad Zuhair Kharbutli said.



The workers' vehicle was also attacked on their way to the scene, the minister added.



The attacks came two days after Turkish forces and Syrian rebels captured the city of Afrin in northern Syria, after forcing the Kurdish fighters, who had been in control of that area for years, to withdraw.



Reports said Ankara could continue its operations against the Kurdish fighters of the People's Protection Units in other areas in northern Syria.

