Bulgaria busts criminal group for casino frauds

Bulgaria's General Directorate for Combating Organized Crime has arrested a four-member organized criminal group suspected of conducting "innovative frauds" in gambling halls and casinos across the country, officials said Tuesday.



According to a statement issued by the Interior Ministry, the authorities have revealed that the group has created an innovative mechanism for illegal remote access to gambling machines.



Thus, the four suspects altered the data in the software of gambling devices and generated large amounts of illegal profits, the statement said.



The four were arrested immediately after receiving a profit from manipulation of gambling facilities, the statement said.



Last May, Bulgaria arrested 23 suspects for the creation of malicious software by which criminals got remote access to computer information systems of the National Customs Agency. Thus, various customs documents for the movement of goods were counterfeit.

