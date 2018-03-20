Body of heroic Spanish Civil Guard who saved 3 from drowning found

Rescue workers on Tuesday found the body of a Spanish Civil Guard officer who was washed away while saving three people trapped by rising waters near the southern region of Seville.



Diego Diez, 52, lost his life while helping three people come out of their car which had been swept into a stream close to the town of Guillena under extreme weather conditions Saturday.



Around 200 rescue workers and volunteers joined the search for Diez despite the high water levels but the operation had to be suspended Monday evening.



The body was recovered at 10 a.m. (0900 GMT) Tuesday as the search resumed.



The weather in the past three days has claimed three lives. A motorcyclist and another Civil Guard member were killed in the Jaen region.



Temperatures are around 12 percent lower than the historical average, and 37 provinces were on alert till Tuesday with warnings for high winds, rains, snow and rough seas.

